Ubisoft has made good on its promise to hit Rainbow Six Siege DDoS attackers with legal action by filing a lawsuit against multiple people around the world associated with a website called SNG.ONE.

In a filing obtained by Polygon, Ubisoft accused the defendants of harming its services and ruining the experience for Rainbow Six Siege players for their own financial benefit. SNG.ONE sold subscription plans that targeted several games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Fortnite. The denial of service, Ubisoft argued, caused “irreparable harm.”

Part of the document reads:

Defendants are well aware of the harm that the DDoS Services and DDoS Attacks cause to Ubisoft. Indeed, knowing that this lawsuit was imminent, Defendants have hastily sought to conceal evidence concerning their involvement, even going so far as to create and publish a fictional seizure notice on one of the websites used by Defendants falsely claiming that the domain had been seized by ‘Microsoft Inc. and Ubisoft Entertainment’ pursuant to a fictional ‘Operation(D)DoS OFF.’ Defendants not only know that their conduct is unlawful, but they engage in that conduct with the deliberate intent to harm Ubisoft, R6S, and its community. Ubisoft is entitled to monetary damages, injunctive and other equitable relief, and punitive damages against Defendants.

Since announcing its plans to deal with DDoS attackers, Ubisoft has also banned thousands of Rainbow Six Siege players for violating its terms of service.

[Source: Polygon]