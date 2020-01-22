Players have reported experiencing data corruption after Modern Warfare’s latest update. An error prompt appears for some players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now stating players must reset their rank and unlocks to continue. Developer Infinity Ward is aware of the issue and advises all users to close out of the application if this message appears. The studio warns players not to select either option that appears and just hard close the game entirely in an attempt to prevent any issues.

We’re currently investigating an issue where players are getting an error prompt informing them their data is corrupt or did not download properly. Please do not select either option, but please hard close your application. Thank you for your patience while we work on this issue. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 22, 2020

Here’s what the error looks like:

Dowloads update file 1.13… WHATTTTTT…. 13 GB’s later pic.twitter.com/9k0yFdhu7I — Flojas (@NathanRojas3) January 22, 2020

This error comes the same day as the game’s newest free update, which adds a slew of fixes and content. Most notably, the new update includes the ability to unlock the Crossbow, five additional weapon loadout slots, and a playlist update that adds Capture the Flag. Keep in mind, today’s update does not address the widespread error message (and it was perhaps caused by the update), though the developer is currently investigating it.

Minus the corrupt data error message, here are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s January 22nd patch notes:

WHAT’S NEW

Playlist Update: Added Capture the Flag and Shoot the Ship (Removes Shoot House 24/7) playlists! We also added Aniyah Palace back into rotation

5 additional loadout slots!

New Weapon – Crossbow! Unlocked by using a Marksman Rifle with a Reflex Optic, get 5 kills in 25 different matches!

GENERAL

In some cases, players could hit an invisible kill trigger in a bush that would cause them to die instantly while near A Flag on Port. This has been fixed.

Fixed an out of bounds exploit on Aniyah Palace

Temporarily removing Krovnik Farmland out of rotation while we work on a few bugs

Fix for a bug that could lock a PC player’s FOV at 60 until they respawn while in Ground War

The “Stand Together” calling card (3 Wins in Team Deathmatch) was being awarded even though this calling card is earned by default. This has been adjusted to the “Redemption” calling card.

The Daily Challenge for getting “10 Claymore Kills” was awarding the “One Shot” spray which is unlocked by default. This has been adjusted to the “Soft Serve” spray.

Fix for an issue where the playlist filter would not switch game modes, even with multiple modes selected

Adjusted the damage threshold for “Get X Kills while Injured” challenge to make it a bit easier to obtain

Various out-of-map exploit fixes

Fix for a few graphical errors that could occur on Ground War maps

Infected: Fixed a bug where the Nuke effects and audio will interrupt and overlap the final killcam if called in after death of the final survivor

Fixes to the Recent Players list appearing incorrectly on Xbox

Fixed a bug that allowed players to capture the Hardpoint while in the hotel on St. Petrograd

Adjusted the obituary to remove the oldest items first

Fixed a bug that would reset Voice Chat settings after the application was hard closed

Fix for a bug that allowed player collision. This has been fixed

Players can no longer cancel their recovery state when sliding, but will always incur the standard fire delay (visually the player will still respond)

On Shipment, players are able to set Care Packages on spawn points, causing players to die instantly when spawning in on these points. This has been fixed.

Fixed an issue where the Elite Xbox One controller had a slight bounce back with the analog sticks

Fixed a bug that could give players invincibility

Fix for some Officer Progression emblems not displaying the correct rarity

Fixed an issue that would lock Operator missions despite having the correct Battle Pass Tier

Field Upgrades:

Fixed a bug where using the ‘Stopping Power Rounds’ Field Upgrade with an empty C4 slot would cause the C4 detonator to appear before reloading with the Stopping Power Rounds

Fixed a bug that allowed players to reach unintended locations while manipulating the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade

Fixed a bug that allowed the Recon Drone to fly into geo if C4 was thrown onto it

Fix for Stopping Power Rounds not applying the correct damage boost to headshots

Trophy System:

Increased protection radius

Decreased the radius and the damage taken by trophy explosions

Fixed a bug where the explosion damage and effects wouldn’t trigger for the third explosion

Killstreaks:

Fixed a bug that allowed the Cruise Missile to kill players while out of bounds on Shipment

WEAPONS

Fixed a bug where the 1mW Laser would not appear equipped on the 1911 pistol while in the Gunsmith menu

M4A1 Blueprint “OG” ADS position moved forward; the viewmodel or gun’s position relative to the camera or player’s eye is moved forward more, so it blocks less of the line of sight

Changing the magazine capacity from 45 to 50 for the RAM-7 extended magazine.

Increasing the bullet penetration of the MK2 Carbine

Less horizontal recoil on the initial bullets of the FN Scar-17

Changed the way stats are displayed for stocks to be more consistent with other attachments (this is for the graphs only, not the actual stats)

CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE

Domination: Flags must be neutralized before being captured again. Settings for neutralization timing are now available in settings

Decreased charge time on the Trophy System

Headshot multiplier damage has been clamped; torso and headshots are now the same

Removed lightweight boost and decreased charge time on Dead Silence

COD Caster

Reworked minimap visuals (removed outside map background, removed minimap frame)

Improved readability of the killfeed and nameplate colors

Improved the quality of the colored arrows shown under players when using the Aerial Camera

Data View feature has been temporarily removed

PC

Tweaked parts of the Battle Pass UI in order to better support higher Aspect Ratios

Fixed an issue with the sound effects on the Support Helo

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability

Modern Warfare’s Season One recently got an extension to February 11, 2020, giving you a little extra time to earn those Battle Pass rewards.

[Source: Twitter, Activision]