PlayStation Network’s Totally Digital Sale Has Totally Awesome Sales

There’s nothing quite like opening up the PlayStation Store and finding another sale. The latest is the Totally Digital Sale, and that’s totally awesome. The Totally Digital Sale focuses on games that didn’t receive retail physical releases. Titles like Bastion, Dead Cells, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Trine Trilogy are just the tip of the iceberg. There are over 250 games in the PSN Totally Digital Sale, so there’s a good chance something on your wishlist can be grabbed for a discount. The sale is running now until February 4th, 2020, so you have plenty of time to get paid and get gaming.

Here are some of the Totally Digital Sale highlights:

Afterparty – $15.99 (20% off)

A Way Out – $17.99 (40% off)

Bastion – $3.74 (75% off)

Bound – $14.99 (25% off)

Dead Cells + Rise of the Giant Avatar – $17.49 (30% off)

Don’t Starve: Console Edition – $3.74 (75% off)

Donut County – $6.49 (50% off)

Dreamfall Chapters – $9.99 (50% off)

Everspace – $8.99/$5.99 (70% off/80% off with Ps+)

Extinction – $4.49 (85% off)

Flower – $5.24 (25% off)

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – $3.74 (75% off)

Guacamelee! 2 – $4.99 (75% off)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition – $19.99 (50% off)

Hyper Light Drifter – $7.99 (60% off)

Indivisible – $26.79/$24.79 (33% off /38% off with Ps+)

Inside – $7.99 (60% off)

Invisible, Inc. – $4.99 (75% off)

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – $9.99 (75% off)

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $3.99 (80% off)

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $6.89 (70% off)

Life is Strange Complete Season – $3.99 (80% off)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season – $3.39 (80% off)

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season – $19.99 (50% off)

Little Nightmares – $4.49 (75% off)

Moonlighter – $7.99 (60% off)

Night in the Woods – $13.99 (30% off)

Observer – $8.99 (70% off)

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24 (75% off)

Outlast 2 – $7.49 (75% off)

Overcooked! Gourmet Edition – $7.99 (60% off)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – $11.99 (40% off)

Pyre – $5.99 (70% off)

Return of the Obra Dinn – $14.99 (25% off)

Sayonara Wild Hearts – $9.74 (25% off)

The Council Complete Season – $14.99 (50% off)

The Forest – $11.99 (40% off)

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition – $7.99 (60% off)

Thomas Was Alone – $4.99 (50% off)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition – $23.99 (40% off)

Trials of the Blood Dragon – $4.94 (67% off)

Trine Trilogy – $7.49 (75% off)

Umbrella Corps – $4.99 (75% off)

Unravel Two – $6.99 (65% off)

What Remains of Edith Finch – $7.99 (60% off)

Yooka-Laylee – $9.99 (75% off)

To see the full list of games, check out the PlayStation Store page for the Totally Digital Sale.

In addition to the games on sale, over 70 game add-ons are also currently on sale. If you’ve been looking to grab things like the two fighter packs for Dragon Ball FighterZ, the expansions for Dark Souls 3, Grand Theft Auto V shark cards, the season pass for Mafia III, then now is your time to hop onto the PlayStation Store and grab them.

Don’t see a game here you want? This isn’t the only major sale going on right now. You can also check out the Games Under $20 Sale, which has some big titles on sale for the price of below $20. That sale is going on until February 5th, 2020, so feel free to dip into both sales, as long as your wallet can handle all of the discounts.