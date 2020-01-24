The Sonic the Hedgehog film will soon arrive in theaters. What better way to prepare for its release than with a catchy tune? That’s where Wiz Khalifa comes in. The rapper’s theme song for the film, “Speed Me Up,” is now available online. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child feature on the track as well. A music video has also dropped, which switches between movie scenes, live action footage of the music stars, and retro-style game animations. It’s all very interesting, catchy even.

See the music video for Wiz Khalifa’s “Speed Me Up” below:

Bringing Sonic to life on the big screen has been no simple task. Following the film’s first trailer in April 2019, Paramount Pictures was compelled to redesign Sonic’s character model. The redesign certainly looks much better than the original model, though it came at an astonishing cost.

Weeks after Paramount showed off Sonic’s new look in a trailer, Moving Picture Company (MPC), the company responsible for the updated design, shuttered its Vancouver-based studio. Reportedly, MPC workers at the Vancouver branch were sometimes putting in 17-hour days to finish the visual effects on time. Some of the more hectic work weeks allegedly meant a number of employees weren’t getting days off. The studio’s closure on December 11, 2019, according to MPC, happened due to Vancouver’s “external market pressures.” Additionally, “more attractive opportunities in other locations” were cited as another reason for the studio’s shuttering.

Sonic the Hedgehog will race into theaters in just a couple of weeks on February 14th.

[Source via Eurogamer]