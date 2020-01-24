Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic could be making its return if a recent rumor has any credence. Two sources relayed word to website Cinelinx, which has a positive track record when it comes to Star Wars. One source claimed that KotOR would be returning as a remake, after years of being placed on the “back burner.” The other source referred to it as a pseudo “sequel” reimagining that would compile aspects from both KotOR and its sequel, Knights of the Old Republic II: Sith Lords. Both of the original games are no longer canon since Disney bought the rights to Star Wars and redefined the canon elements of the franchise.

Earlier last year, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy stated that Knights of the Old Republic is something the studio talks about “all the time,” though, to what capacity is unknown. Kennedy could be referring to a project unrelated to video games or the story elements that it introduced, many of which have found their way back into the Disney canon of Star Wars. There are also rumors of a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel and a new multimedia saga kicking off with a Star Wars game in 2021, neither of which have been officially confirmed.

Originally released in 2003 for the Xbox and developed by BioWare, Knights of the Old Republic (KotOR) rose to fame as one of the studio’s first massive hits, preceding 2007’s Mass Effect. The most recent Star Wars video game entry was the EA-published Jedi: Fallen Order, which ended up being one of 2019’s bestselling games. Prior to that, EA published Star Wars Battlefront II in 2017, which wasn’t as well-received at launch, though fans did eventually come around on it after multiple updates and it continues to perform strongly for the company.

Cinelinx originally reported on the return of KotOR in 2015, with three separate sources confirming its existence at the time. The game was supposedly shelved in 2016 but reports say it has now re-entered development.

