Following the mixed reception of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—the film that concluded the famous Skywalker saga—fans have been eager to see how the massive franchise continues. In the video game space, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was met with critical praise, enjoying fantastic sales and overall positive reception from players. But, looking ahead, what can we expect from Star Wars? If certain reports are to be believed, the next era of Star Wars will begin in 2021, and it’ll kick off with a video game.

As relayed by VG24/7, a report from Making Star Wars explains that the series will begin a new saga that doesn’t involve the Skywalkers and will take place during what is referred to as “The High Republic,” 400 years before little Anakin ever won a podrace. Making Star Wars has a history of getting Star Wars leaks right, so it’s a report worth paying attention to.

Sources are saying the next Star Wars Saga is going to take place during an era called “The High Republic” era. It sounds like the setting is 400 years before The Skywalker Saga. This new saga is set during a time that the Sith’s “Rule of Two” has been established by Darth Bane, and Yoda is a Jedi, but isn’t the old Jedi we know from the Skywalker era.

The site doesn’t elaborate on who its sources are, but website Ziro.hu corroborates Making Star Wars’ reports, stating that the next era of Star Wars is being internally referred to as Project Luminous, spanning various forms of media. With the launch of Disney+, a streaming service similar to Netflix, the Star Wars franchise will have multiple avenues for content, including TV series, movies, comics, and video games. Ziro.hu also reports that the first product kicking off the new era will be a video game in 2021. It’s unknown at this time which genre the game is supposed to be or which developer is tackling the alleged project, but it’s a safe bet to assume it’s under the EA umbrella. The site notes:

Although Project Luminous is said to be launched in 2020, our informant said that its first product will be a video game in 2021, but could provide no information about its content and its developers.

Assuming the reports about this rumored game are correct in terms of when it takes place, it would be separate from a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, which is technically part of the Skywalker saga/era. Publisher EA or Respawn haven’t publicly announced a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, but recent job listings seem to suggest one could already be in the works. It’s also entirely possible that Respawn is tackling this new game in the style of Jedi: Fallen Order, but with a new narrative and time-period.

The next film in the Star Wars series is reported to release sometime in 2022, following the launch of the rumored game in 2021. After Jedi: Fallen Order’s release, the market showed that a single-player Star Wars game can perform exceptionally well, both critically and commercially. It broke the cycle of rocky and sporadic Star Wars releases following EA’s Battlefront and Battlefront II—games that focused on multiplayer shooter components and not original single-player narratives. But, take these rumors with a grain of salt since nothing has been officially confirmed by Disney or any developer/publisher.

