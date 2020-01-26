The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has previously said that Season 2 of the Netflix series will tell stories in a “much more linear fashion” and has now shed some more light on what that means.

One of the criticisms of Season 1 was its confusing timelines, which prompted Netflix to release a handy chart to explain things. While Hissrich still wants to explore “different ways to look at time,” the story won’t span across a hundred years within a single season anymore.

Speaking to Vulture, Hissrich explained:

All three characters [Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer] are on the same timeline now. That’s where we ended season one. That’s absolutely where we will pick up in season two. The stories will be told in a much more linear fashion. They won’t all be one story. It’s not like all three are together and happy all the time. But, I do want to employ some different ways to look at time series-wide. I think that there is a lot that we couldn’t fit into season one. There are different short stories that I would love to highlight and focus on. We may end up doing those in the future, via flashback, for instance. But no, we won’t have things happening across 100 years at the same time anymore.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hissrich spoke about Yennefer’s nude scenes, explaining that both her and actress Anya Chalotra were on the same page because the character’s transformation was an “integral” part of her introduction.

“As a showrunner, it all has to be actor-led,” said Hissrich. “And that’s how we have proceeded with it. “This is something that I know Anya has talked about a lot, because she is the one that has the most nudity this season.”

The Witcher Season 2 has yet to be dated.

[Source: Vulture via Redanian Intelligence]