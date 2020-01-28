PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 28, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Vigilante Ranger ($9.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives XX MISSION ($7.99)

Coffee Talk ($13.99)

EarthNight ($14.99)

Hidden Trap Combo: Retro Pixel Set ($18.99)

It came from space and ate our brains ($14.99)

Journey to the Savage Planet ($29.99)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition ($24.99)

Milo’s Quest ($3.99)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition ($59.99)

PREMIUM GAMER AVATAR BUNDLE ($4.99)

Pro Deer Hunting ($14.99)

Puzzle Showdown 4K – Exclusive Content Bundle ($9.99)

Rugby 20 ($49.99)

Shadow the Ronin – The Revenge to the Samurai ($9.99/PS+ $4.99)

SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2020 ($59.99)

SMITE Season Pass 2020 ($39.99)

Soccer, Tactics and Glory ($39.99)

Volley and Tennis Bundle Blast ($19.99)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of Magic Bundle ($37.99)

War Theatre: Blood of Winter (Free to Play)

Wired Italian Adventure Bundle ($29.99)

PS Vita Games

Milo’s Quest ($3.99)

