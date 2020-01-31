Today marks Ubisoft Québec developer Mike Laidlaw’s final day with the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey studio. Presently, the reason behind his departure isn’t publicly known. Details on where his talents may take him next also remain under wraps, though it seems Laidlaw is still weighing his options.

The former BioWare developer shared the news whit his followers in the following Twitter post,

Quick update from me! Today (Jan 31st) is my last day with Ubisoft. Huge thanks to the talented and welcoming folks at Ubisoft Quebec City for my time there. Now to take stock and figure out what’s next! — Mike Laidlaw (@Mike_Laidlaw) January 31, 2020

After spending 14 years at BioWare, and serving as Dragon Age Creative Director, Laidlaw left the studio in the fall of 2017. In December 2018, he joined the team at Ubisoft Québec to begin work on an unnamed project. It still remains unclear what exactly Laidlaw had his hands on, but the recently delayed Gods & Monsters could serve as one possibility. Given Laidlaw’s incredible pedigree, it will be interesting to see where he goes next.

Laidlaw’s exit from the company comes just two weeks after a report surfaced about Ubisoft’s restructuring of its editorial team. With the new shift in leadership, Ubisoft intends to give more team leads a creative voice. The hope is that such a move will result in more diverse experiences from the French publisher.

Ubisoft Québec’s next title, Gods & Monsters, will launch sometime in fiscal year 2020-2021, which begins April 1, 2020 and ends March 31, 2021.

[Source: Mike Laidlaw on Twitter]