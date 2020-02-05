As of January 28, 2020, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne crossed a new sales milestones. The Monster Hunter World expansion sits at 4.5 million shipments, up quite considerably from the previously reported figure of 4 million less than a month ago. Meanwhile, it does not seem Resident Evil 2 sales have moved the needle too much since Capcom announced five million copies sold in December 2019. The publisher didn’t share many details about Devil May Cry 5 sales in its recent financial report. Yet, the title at least “performed well.”

On January 15th, Capcom revealed that Iceborne had shifted a total of four million units. This came to light in the days following Iceborne’s PC release. The new 4.5 million figure suggests potential sales in the hundreds of thousands on PC specifically within just a few weeks’ time.

The incredible success of Monster Hunter World’s expansion served as a boon for Capcom’s overall profits. In a statement concerning the publisher’s financial report, Capcom noted that digital sales primarily drove Iceborne’s strong performance. In fact, digital purchases are proving quite the force to be reckoned with. Capcom expects this to remain the status quo for the foreseeable future; thus, the company plans to focus more on expanding digital sales as a whole.

An update on sales for Monster Hunter World’s base game hasn’t been provided since January 2nd of this year. At the time, Capcom reported shipments and digital sales that totaled 15 million units worldwide.

The publisher’s next big release is only a couple of months away. Resident Evil 3 will release on April 3rd for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Capcom via Twinfinite (1),(2)]