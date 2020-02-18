PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 18, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Darkness Rollercoaster – Ultimate Shooter Edition ($9.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives SASUKE VS COMMANDER ($7.99)

Azur Lane Crosswave ($49.99)

Azur Lane: Crosswave Deluxe Bundle ($47.99)

Bayonetta ($24.99)

Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Launch Bundle ($39.99)

Codemasters Racing Pack ($64.99)

Darksiders Gensis ($39.99)

DCL – The Game ($39.99)

Dreams ($39.99)

Hidden ($9.99)

Hunt: Showdown – Launch Edition ($39.99)

Hunt: Showdown Legendary Edition ($44.99)

Knightin’+ ($5.99)

Mosaic 1% Edition ($24.99)

Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle ($89.99)

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition ($9.99)

Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition ($32.49)

Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition ($49.99)

Saboteur II: Avenging Angel ($4.99)

Spaceland ($19.99)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition ($29.99)

Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing ($29.99)

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal ($14.99)

Valentine Theme and Avatar Bundle ($4.99)

Vanquish ($24.99)

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition with Bonus ($69.99)

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate with Bonus ($59.99)

PS Vita Games

Knightin’+ ($5.99)

Next Page: European Update »