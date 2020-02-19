Action-RPG Biomutant has been missing in action for some time. Not to worry, though, the THQ Nordic-published title is still in development. Indeed, the project is in the final stages of production. Once everyone at developer Experiment 101 feels confident in a setting a release date that can be met, the team will unveil its launch plans.

The studio confirmed all of the above in the following post on Biomutant’s official Twitter page:

Of course, the post notes, finishing a game takes great effort. Apparently, the “sheer magnitude, size, and length of Biomutant adds to said effort.” Biomutant does indeed seem remarkably ambitious. The open-world RPG takes place in a post-apocalyptic world whose natural environment is in ruins due to a plague. Even the Tree of Life suffers, leaving the fate of the world up to the player. Biomutant’s deep narrative and intense martial arts combat mechanics suggests Experiment 101 is crafting something quite special.

Since its unveiling, Biomutant has undergone more than one delay. Originally meant to launch in 2018, the title was pushed to summer 2019. THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 haven’t shared further release updates since. However, the title’s special editions are already available for preorder. The Collector’s Edition costs $110, featuring a figurine, artwork, and soundtrack. Meanwhile, the Atomic Edition will run customers $399. It’s to include some of the Collector’s Edition’s contents, as well as a huge diorama, steelbook, mousepad, and t-shirt.

Whenever Experiment 101 is ready, Biomutant will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Biomutant on Twitter]