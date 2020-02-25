Another update release for Ghost Recon Breakpoint has been beset by a delay. Earlier this year, Ubisoft issued plans to launch the Immersive Mode update and Engineer class by the end of February. However, those plans have since changed. Both will now roll out on an unspecified date this spring. While Ubisoft can’t divulge specifics just yet, the company has promised to share more details about Immersive Mode on March 5th.

Breakpoint’s development team announced the delay in a post on the game’s official webpage. Due to the “complexity” of Immersive Mode, which will supposedly alter the way in which Breakpoint is played, integrating it into the full experience has proven quite challenging.

The changes in Immersive Mode will partly reflect feedback Ubisoft received from the Community Survey conducted late last year. Most notably, the survey’s results showed that players are especially interested in AI companions, gear score adjustments, and improvements to the enemy AI.

According to the blog post about Immersive Mode’s delay,

Our objective with the new immersive mode is to provide an impactful update to the game using your feedback as the foundation. The immersive mode is built upon the results of the Community Survey, your observations gathered by our Community Managers, and workshops with the Delta Company alongside extensive playtesting. We are in the process of creating an experience that will change the way you are able to play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Alongside the Immersive Mode update’s spring release, Ubisoft also intends to unleash the Engineer class. Hopefully, the team notes in the blog post, Episode 2 content will go live with this particular Title Update, as well.

Since its October launch, Breakpoint has continuously received patches both big and small to improve the overall experience. The first of such updates released across all platforms in November, improving AI, animations, and several other commonly encountered issues.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

