The Settlers: New Allies Release Date Surprise Comes After Indefinite Delay

The Settlers: New Allies has gotten a surprise release date and players won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the real-time strategy game. The game was indefinitely delayed back in March on consoles although it launched on PC in February.

The Settlers: New Allies will be released at midnight local time on July 4 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna. The Settlers won’t be getting a native PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version but it should be playable on those consoles via backward compatibility. The PlayStation Store pre-order page has not yet reappeared so it’s unknown whether PS4 players will be able to get their hands on the Founders Pack pre-order bonus that was available on PC.

The delay lasted just over three months after developer Ubisoft Düsseldorf said it needed more time to “ensure the best possible experience for players.” Now that the delay is coming to an end, the game joins a list of 11 PlayStation 4 games being released this week alongside The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie and GYLT.

NewAllies is a fully-reimagined installment in the franchise and comes with updated graphics and more detailed animations. Players get a choice of three factions: the Elari, the Maru, and the Jorn. While each has its own distinctive play style and appearance, the main objective is still to gain resources and build up enough of an economy to afford a winning army, which can be upgraded along the way.

A tutorial will introduce players to the new game mechanics before they jump into the story-driven campaign. There will also be a variety of online multiplayer modes for up to eight players. These modes will pit you against other players or AI.