PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 3, 2023

We’re in a quiet period in between the many announcements from June’s gaming shows and the holiday effect when new games start piling up. The result is that indies and AA games make up the list of new games coming out on PlayStation consoles this week. The small number of PS5 and PS4 new game releases on both consoles during the week of July 3-9, 2023 is headlined by The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, but with the games covering quite a few genres, there should be something for everyone.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently due to be released throughout the week of July 3-9, 2023. Is there anything that catches your eye?

PS5 Games

Cubic Light (July 4)

Synapse (July 4)

EchoBlade (July 5)

City Limits (July 6)

GYLT (July 6)

Necrosmith (July 6)

Scarf (July 6)

Feeble Light (July 7)

Garlic (July 7)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (July 7)

PS4 Games

Everlune (July 4)

EchoBlade (July 5)

City Limits (July 6)

Gimmick! Special Edition (July 6)

GYLT (July 6)

Scarf (July 6)

Zombie Town (July 6)

Feeble Light (July 7)

Garlic (July 7)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (July 7)

There are 10 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players also get a choice of 10 new game releases, although the list is slightly different. The biggest of those is the tactical RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie. If this doesn’t take your fancy, there’s also the brand new PSVR 2 FPS game Synapse and the survival horror game GYLT. Alternatively, there’s also an open beta for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin due to begin on July 7 on PS5; this will run until July 10.