PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 25, 2020

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Bullet Sorrow VR ($19.99)

FREEDIVER: Triton Down ($14.99)

Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! ($35.99)

PS4 Games

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 ($29.99)

Double Dragon and Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle ($39.99)

Draugen ($19.99)

Ganbare! Super Strikers ($9.99)

Grizzland ($4.99/PS+ $3.99)

Hayfever ($14.99)

Houseflipper ($29.99)

Infliction ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story ($29.99)

Kings of Lorn: Fall of Ebris ($56.99)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection ($29.99)

Tempest ($18.99)

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt ($29.99)

Two Point Hospital ($39.99)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] Launch Bundle ($39.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection ($69.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade Pack ($39.99)

PS Vita Games

Ganbare! Super Strikers ($9.99)

