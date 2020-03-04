PS Plus members have yet another way to save on the PS Store this week thanks to the Double Discounts sale. This sale is running now until March 18, 2020, and will offer discounts for all, regardless of having a PS Plus membership. However, as the name suggests, PS Plus members will save extra. There are nearly 100 discounted titles as part of the sale, ranging from newer releases like BLACKSAD: Under the Skin and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, to older releases such as the original Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Below is a list of notable discounted titles as part of the PS Store’s Double Discounts sale. The prices listed are the double discounts for PS Plus members only. Non-Plus subscribers still get discounts off the full price, but it’s not as much as those listed below. Be sure to check out the full list on the PlayStation Store:

Anthem – $11.99

Battlefield 1 – $7.99

Battlefield Hardline – $3.99

Battlefield V – $11.99

BLACKSAD: Under the Skin – $24.99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – $7.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $7.99

Darksiders III – $17.99

Dead Cells – $14.99

Dishonored: Definitive Edition – $6.79

DmC Devil May Cry – $9.99

Dying Light – $9.99

Fallout 4 – $411.99

For Honor – $7.49

JUMANJI: The Video Game – $19.99

Jurassic World Evolution – $14.99

Madden NFL 20 – $23.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – $23.99

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – $14.99

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $14.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider – $8.39

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – $2.99

Saints Row IV Re-Elected – $3.99

Titanfall 2 – $7.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $19.79

Tropico 6 – $29.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $12.49

World War Z – $11.99

It’s also worth noting the PS Store is still running the Big in Japan sale, which is scheduled to end tomorrow, March 5th, so now’s a great time to take a look at what the store has to offer. The Double Discounts sale is also running in the EU, but the list seems to be slightly different than the NA version.

You can also download March 2020’s PS Plus games right now, which include the Bluepoint-developed Shadow of the Colossus and Sega’s Sonic Forces, both of which will be available at no additional cost (for PS Plus members) until April 6, 2020.

[Source: PS Store]