Media Molecule’s Dreams was among the most downloaded PS4 games throughout the month of February 2020, however, its sales have begun to taper off across retailers in the UK for the week ending March 7, 2020. In fact, the PS4 exclusive barely made it on the bestseller list at all, taking the 40th spot on the charts.

Although Dreams hasn’t set the world on fire from a commercial standpoint, critics have enjoyed it tremendously, with many outlets praising its robust creation tools. Here at PSLS, we gave it a 9.0 and an Editor’s Choice Award for its “endless possibilities,” as evidenced by the breadth of unique creations published across the Dreamiverse. It features such a robust offering that universities have reached out to developer Media Molecule to use it in game development curricula.

A large portion of the top 10 list is dominated by Nintendo, which featured four games: The newly released Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Switch version of Minecraft, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Considering we’re in a slower period of video game releases, much of the bestsellers list is comprised of the usual heavy hitters like Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA 20, and Modern Warfare.

Here’s a list of the top 10 bestselling retail games in the UK for the week ending March 7, 2020:

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Two Point Hospital Minecraft (Switch) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Luigi’s Mansion 3

Things will begin ramping up in the coming weeks following major releases like Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal (and Animal Crossing: New Horizons), Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 3, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Until then, the list of bestselling games in the UK will likely remain mostly unchanged.

[Source: UKIE, Games Industry]