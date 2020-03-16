Nioh 2 has started off strong, at least in the UK. It was the bestselling game at retail for the week ending March 14, 2020, coming out ahead of consistent heavy hitters like Mario Kart 8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, and Grand Theft Auto V. Nioh 2 is the followup to 2017’s Nioh—both of which debuted exclusively for the PS4. The sequel sold 63% fewer copies at retail than its predecessor, yet still managed to take the top spot last week. Do keep in mind, the weekly UK sales charts only take physical sales into consideration in that particular territory.

Team Ninja’s Nioh 2 came to PS4 on March 13, 2020. It’s often compared to Dark Souls, borrowing similar combat and death mechanics from the beloved FromSoftware series. Despite the similarities, Nioh and its sequel have their own identity and emphasize Japanese themes and aesthetics, with a less ambiguous story than the Souls franchise. Nioh 2 received excellent reviews upon release, mirroring these sales stats.

Below is a list of last week’s bestselling games in the UK. Remember, these account for boxed retail copies only:

Nioh 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch Edition) Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Considering it’s a slower period for games right now, not much has changed from last week’s sales numbers except to add this new release to the top of the charts. Things are expected to pick up in the coming weeks when Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII Remake release, and it’s likely we’ll see both DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing vying for the top spot with their releases later this week. What are your thoughts on last week’s UK sales? Let us know!

[Source: Games Industry]

