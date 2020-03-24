Several weeks ago, Kojima Productions announced Photo Mode for Death Stranding’s PC version, leaving PS4 players wondering if the mode would become available for them, as well. Not too long thereafter, Kojima himself seemingly began teasing the feature on PS4. Now the teasing and the wondering can come to a happy end. Photo Mode is indeed on its way to Death Stranding’s PS4 version, though fans still remain in the dark as to when.

The studio announced the mode’s eventual arrival on Sony’s platform in the following tweet:

Thank you for your feedback everyone! We’re happy to confirm that Photo Mode will be coming soon to DEATH STRANDING on PS4. Stay tuned for more details!#KeepOnKeepingOn#DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/DP8HK8VFQ9 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 24, 2020

Little of Photo Mode has been publicly shown in action. However, Kojima’s aforementioned tease did include a brief video of his toying around with it. Since details remain scarce across the board, it remains to be seen whether the mode will be identical across both platforms.

Death Stranding hit stores for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, launching to generally mixed reviews. Apart from the forthcoming PC iteration, Kojima Productions has yet to detail plans for a new project. With all Kojima wants to accomplish, including film, anime, and new game ideas, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the studio may have in store next. At least it seems fans can bet on Kojima and Norman Reedus potentially reuniting in the future.

PC players will be able to purchase the title starting June 2nd.

[Source: Kojima Productions on Twitter]