Over the last several months, Kojima has spoken rather candidly about the kind of projects he wants to develop following Death Stranding’s relatively recent release. Films are, of course, at the forefront of his mind. However, games will also remain a staple of Kojima Productions, one of which may see the creator take a deeper dive into horror. His ambitions don’t stop there, though. In addition to film projects and bigger game releases, Kojima hopes to produce smaller, episodic gaming experiences.

Kojima shared this notion during an interview for the February 6th issue of Famitsu. According to DualShockers, the issue includes a 30-page feature celebrating Kojima Productions’ fourth anniversary. In the spread is an interview with Kojima and legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, wherein they share stories about their long-running partnership. When asked what they would like to work on next, they both listed a slew of ideas. Kojima’s desire to develop episodic and digital-only titles seems among the most interesting. How would Kojima tackle the challenges of an episodic release? It sure would be fascinating to find out.

The duo shared other ideas, too. While a “big” game of some sort is on the cards, Kojima mentioned his interest in anime. An anime project, he told Famitsu, would allow Shinkawa to explore more mecha design work. Though anime is a taxing endeavor, Kojima thinks it could be easier than game development. Moreover, he reaffirmed his hopes of creating films, saying he’d like to make at least one that features Shinkawa’s designs. The two briefly spoke of wanting to work on a manga together, too.

According to Kojima, Kojima Productions plans to begin development on multiple games. One will be the aforementioned “big” game, but neither Kojima nor Shinkawa would elaborate further. As such, there’s no telling if either of these projects are related to something that’s been previously teased.

Death Stranding is in stores now for the PlayStation 4. It will come to PC sometime this summer.

[Source: Famitsu via DualShockers]