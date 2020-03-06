For the last week or so, Kojima Productions has been teasing its plans for Death Stranding’s photo mode, which seems exclusive to the PC version. However, a recent post from Hideo Kojima loosely suggests photo mode may come to the PlayStation 4 in an update. Since neither he nor the team has outright confirmed as much, though, fans should probably keep their expectations at bay.

Kojima’s seeming hint at Death Stranding’s photo mode migrating to PS4 appears in the following tweet:

Introducing how to use DEATH STRANDING PC version Photo Mode. It’s still under development but i think you can see the idea of how the process goes. I may consider this feature as an update, since there’re many requests from Sam’s in the world.

Out on 6/2https://t.co/TxRuNL91u2 pic.twitter.com/ICXO6Td6zI — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 6, 2020

Of course, some meaning is probably lost in translation. Still, the post’s last sentence may indicate that photo mode on PS4 is at least being considered. Yet another clue for such a possibility comes in the form of a retweet from Kojima. The following screenshot is of a post the director retweeted about the feature’s arrival on Sony’s platform:

Again, this all serves as mere speculation for the time being, since neither Kojima nor Kojima Productions are offering explicit confirmations. Hopefully, photo mode is added to PS4 in an update. The little that’s been shown, thus far, is nothing short of impressive.

Kojima’s latest hit store shelves last November on the PlayStation 4. Since then, it’s won a bevy of awards. In fact, Death Stranding could win big in just a few weeks during the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards. Both Death Stranding and Control are making history, becoming the most nominated games in BAFTA history with 11 nods each.

PC players can begin journeying in Sam’s boots this summer on June 2nd.

[Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter]