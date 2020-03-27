Malaysia-based studio Metronomik formally unveiled its debut title No Straight Roads early in 2019. Players will soon have the chance to experience the music-centric action title themselves. No Straight Roads comes to the PlayStation 4 and PC via Epic Games Store this summer on June 30th.

The game’s standard edition will run customers $39.99. A Collector’s Edition for PS4 is currently available to preorder, as well. Priced at $69.99, the Collector’s Edition features a double-sided vinyl LP, packed with a number of No Straight Roads tracks. This version additionally includes a 64-page art book, The Art of No Straight Roads, and an official set of No Straight Roads drumsticks.

The contents of No Straight Roads‘ Collector’s Edition all feature in the image below:

No Straight Roads is an action-adventure heavily influenced by rhythm games. Lead Designer of Final Fantasy XV, Wan Hazmer, helms the project at Metronomik. Hazmer founded the studio late in 2017. Since then, he’s assembled quite the team to see his vision through to fruition. Falk Au Yeong, a composer whose credits include Final Fantasy and Sonic installments, helped craft the music of No Straight Roads. James Landino of Amplitude and RWBY fame also contributed to the music production.

This doesn’t technically count as a rhythm game, however. As opposed to using button prompts to follow a beat, players navigate through the world of No Straight Roads like most other action games. The story is backed by an interesting premise, too. Set in Vinyl City, players will assume the role of an indie rock band that takes the fight to an EDM empire.

Metronomik’s debut adventure receives an abundance of praise in our E3 2019 preview. Apparently, No Straight Roads features a surprising amount of strategy, especially when it comes to determining when best to switch out characters. The game most notably shines in the music department, thanks to the thoughtful blend of EDM and rock.

[Source: Sold Out]