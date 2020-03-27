Due to unforeseen technical troubles, Capcom has postponed the Resident Evil Resistance beta on PlayStation 4 and Steam. However, players on Xbox One are currently able to dive into the asymmetrical multiplayer experience. As of writing, the publisher has yet to offer an update on when the beta will now go live for PS4 and Steam users.

Early this morning, Resident Evil’s Twitter account noted that the team knew of technical matchmaking woes plaguing the beta’s PS4 version. Capcom officially postponed the beta just a few hours later. Unfortunately, unspecified technical issues are the reason for the delay. The Twitter post concerning the beta’s PS4 and Steam delay reads as follows,

Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2020

Resident Evil Resistance’s beta isn’t the only RE delay Capcom is managing. The publisher recently revealed shipments and deliveries of Resident Evil 3‘s physical copies may experience delays in Europe, because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Final Fantasy VII Remake may undergo similar struggles upon its release in the coming days, too.

Resident Evil 3’s highly anticipated return continues to draw near. Players can take on Nemesis come April 3rd on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. While waiting for RE Resistance to go live, fans can still take advantage of RE3’s free demo. The trophy list recently hit the web as well, if you want to peruse the requirements and get ready to earn the Platinum. Be warned, however, it does include a number of spoilers about certain story beats in the game.

[Source: Resident Evil on Twitter]