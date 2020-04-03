Developer Easy Day Studios shared details about its modern-day skating title, Skater XL, just a handful of weeks ago. Now it has a more solid release window attached. Skater XL will shred onto the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One in July. For the time being, it remains in Early Access on Steam.

An official gameplay trailer accompanied the news. Check it out in the video below:

Inspired by Tony Hawk Pro Skater and Skate franchises, Skater XL will allow players to assume the role of legends Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, Tom Asta, or Brandon Westgate. Each of the skaters will have their own gear, marking their unique style. Don’t worry, though, customization options play a part in the experience as well. Such options should see players switching out their skater’s hoodies, shoes, t-shirts, and hats.

Unlike THPS or EA’s Skate, however, Easy Day Studios’ project does not feature preprogrammed tricks. Rather, players will take full control of the board thanks to the controller’s thumbsticks. As such, the mastery of combos, tricks, and fundamental skills will rely solely on board control.

Set on a map of Los Angeles, Easy Day Studios’ Skater XL will host more than 60 prominent skate spots. Locales on the map include the famous LA Convention Center, Staples Center, a number of plazas, car parks, and myriad other buildings. Every area will be open for players to explore and create their individual skating style.

Easy Day Studios intends to fill a skateboarding game gap with Skater XL. As such, the goal is to see what could become of a more modern skating title. Hopefully, this serves as the first example of many.

[Source: IGN]