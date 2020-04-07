PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 7, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Digital Launch Bundle ($59.99)

Form ($14.99)

MEGALITH VR COMPLETE EDITION ($24.99)

PS4 Games

8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection ($59.99)

AeternoBlade I&II Saga ($34.99)

Arcade Archives THE TIN STAR ($7.99)

Below ($22.49)

Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition ($14.99)

Disaster Report 4 – Fade Into Memory Bundle (Free)

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Digital Launch Bundle ($59.99)

Galaxy of Pen and Paper +1 Edition ($12.99)

HyperParasite ($17.99)

My Friend Pedro ($19.99)

Null Drifter ($4.99)

Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition ($45.49)

Pen and Paper Games Bundle ($29.99)

RACCOON CITY EDITION (RE2 & RE3)($77.99)

RESIDENT EVIL 3 ($59.99)

Rush Rover ($4.99)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service ($14.99)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition ($23.99)

PS Vita Games

Rush Rover ($4.99)

Wurroom ($0.99)

