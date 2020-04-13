Resident Evil rumors and reports continue to leak out like a variety of mutant zombie viruses in a supposedly locked down Umbrella biotech facility. Adding to reports from last week about Resident Evil 8, new information seems to confirm that the as-yet-unannounced and unconfirmed new entry in the Resident Evil franchise will be VR compatible. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering Resident Evil 7 was in first-person and supported full PSVR from beginning to end. With the rumors indicating that Resident Evil 8 will also continue the first-person gameplay design, it makes sense that the VR functionality would also carry over.

This is just the latest bit of information to surface, with previous reports saying that the new game will be titled Resident Evil 8: Village and will be a big departure for the series. That report says it will be a 2021 cross-gen title and is set to be revealed this summer. Resident Evil 7’s Ethan and Mia are set to return, along with a drastically redesigned Chris Redfield who could potentially be a villain in this one. Enemies will reportedly feature mythical creatures like werewolves and have “hallucination and insanity” segments, a pretty big change from the mutant zombie virus games of the past.

Previous reports around Resident Evil 7’s release indicated that this third “trilogy” of titles would feature its own distinct gameplay to set it apart (first-person) similar to the similarities tying Resident Evil 1-3 and Resident Evil 4-6 together. It was reported at that time that 7, 8, and 9 would all feature the new first-person point of view that Resident Evil 7 had.

The Resident Evil 8 PSVR rumor comes from a short sentence on the end of Gematsu’s report about a Resident Evil 4 remake. That report states that Resident Evil 3 support studio M-Two is currently working on a Resident Evil 4 remake for 2022 with the blessing of original director Shinji Mikami himself. It apparently has a larger dev team than both the remakes of RE2 and RE3.

