Developer Codemasters and publisher Deep Silver will soon be ready to deliver a new F1 racing sim. F1 2020 is on track to launch for the PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, PC, and Xbox One on July 10, 2020. Some new bells and whistles are being added this time around, too. Notably, the series is receiving its first My Team Mode, allowing players to create and customize their own organization. F1 2020 will additionally debut new options for circuit rosters and custom season lengths, all in an effort to provide racers with more control over their in-game legacy.

Get a glimpse of what Codemasters has in store for F1 2020 with the following announcement trailer:

In celebration of the legendary Michael Schumacher, who holds a record of seven World Championship titles, Codemasters and Deep Silver are releasing the Schumacher Deluxe Edition. Not only will fans get to drive as the remarkably successful racer, but they’ll also gain access to four of his most iconic vehicles. These cars include Jordan 191 (1991), Benetton B194 (1994), Benetton B195 (1995), and Ferrari F1-2000 (2000).

This edition’s unique content will additionally come in the form of “themed car liveries and driver customization items,” such an exclusive podium celebration. Finally, in honor of Formula 1’s 70th anniversary, a special set of in-game extras will be available to those who preorder F1 2020’s Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

With the inclusion of My Team, F1 2020 will let players design their own F1 team, thanks to a new driver-manager experience. The new mode alongside Career Mode will see fans gain access to even more flexibly, specifically due to the choice of three season lengths. According to Deep Silver’s press release, “players can choose from the original full 22 race season, and shorter 10 and 16 race season options, which now includes Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort.”

In terms of multiplayer, split-screen returns and welcomes with it several new options, each of which were crafted with new players in mind. Each of these modes exist alongside the franchise’s core F1 and F2 racing experiences.

[Source: Deep Silver]