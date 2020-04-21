Last week, after many days of teasing and a premature leak, Crytek announced Crysis Remastered. The upcoming release will see the first Crysis entry brought to life on current-gen hardware for the first time. Interestingly, Crytek is developing the project in conjunction with World War Z studio Saber Interactive, whose Chief Creative Officer, Tim Willits, hinted that there may be additional Crysis remasters in the works.

In a couple of since-deleted tweets, Willits shared two intriguing tidbits about Crysis Remastered. For one, Crytek and Saber Interactive plan on “talking about the remasters more soon.” No, that is not a typo on our part; Willits’ original post did indeed make note of “remasters,” suggesting more than the first Crysis is receiving enhancements. Another tweet from the Saber Interactive executive alludes to his excitement that he gets to help Crytek “bring these games to new audiences.”

WCCFtech managed to grab screenshots of both of Willits’ tweets before they were scrubbed from Twitter. See the screenshot in question below:

Of course, the most obvious conclusion to jump to is that both 2011’s Crysis 2 and 2013’s Crysis 3 will eventually receive the remaster treatment, as well. This thought assumes that Willits did not misspeak. But two similar posts across two different days indicates that he may have simply spoke too soon. Perhaps things will be made clearer whenever Crytek is ready to share more concrete information in the future.

As of now, Crysis Remastered still lacks a firm release. However, the recent teaser notes that it is “coming soon” to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: WCCFtech]