Firesprite Games’ previously announced summer release for The Persistence’s non-VR version will arrive soon. The science fiction horror game launches digitally for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on May 21st. Perp Games is also working on physical editions for all three of the console versions. The boxed copies should launch as near as possible” to the digital editions. However, the coronavirus’ affects on retail around the world may impact physical release plans to some degree.

In announcing the news, Firesprite Games unleashed a brief release date trailer. Check it out in the video below:

The Persistence first released as an exclusive PlayStation VR title in summer 2018. Now the overall experience has undergone myriad adjustments, of course. Some of the most notable changes include those to the controls, which Firesprite Games tweaked for non-VR gameplay. The studio previously explained that environments in The Persistence received their fair share of improvements, as well.

A survival horror adventure, The Persistence is set aboard a deep space colony ship in 2521. It’s a ship overrun with ruthless aberrations, creatures that players must outlast throughout the game. There exists one key goal–ensure the colony vessel safely returns to Earth. To do this and survive the deadly enemies, players must gather resources, craft weapons, and make use of a whole host of other abilities.

Interestingly, survival horror mechanics are underscored by the title’s roguelike influences. For instance, The Persistence features procedurally generated environments, which increase tension throughout. Furthermore, players will find themselves inhabiting the form of a different clone after each death.

