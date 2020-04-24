French studio Microids, the team behind Blacksad: Under the Skin, is translating another comic series to games–The Adventures of Tintin. It’s doing so thanks to a partnership with Moulinsart, the company responsible for promoting and protecting the works of Tintin creator, Hergé. The Tintin game will be one of the action-adventure variety, which will launch for consoles and PC. Microids and Moulinsart plan to share further details, such as an official title and release date, at a later time.

Through the lens of the classic Tintin and Snowy characters, players will embark on a whirlwind of an adventure, replete with “incredible situations and suspense.” The game from Microids is expected to feature a host of other iconic characters, too, the whiskey-loving Captain Haddock, fine detectives Thomson & Thompson, and the genius professor Calculus included.

In a press release, Microids CEO Stephane Longeard said this co-production has been in the making for “quite some time.” It’s a dream come true for the team at Microids, all of whom are fans of Tintin. Moulinsart Director Nick Rodwell echoed similar sentiments in a statement, referring to the French developer as an “ideal partner.” Rodwell added his belief that the game “inserts itself pretty well in the legacy of the most famous reporter’s adventures.”

The Adventures of Tintin is a French-Belgian comic series. Cartoonist Georges Remi, who used the pen name Hergé, created the series, which first went to print in January of 1929. The titular Tintin serves as the franchise’s hero, adventuring as a brave reporter with his trusted companion, a dog named Snowy.

One of Tintin’s relatively recent adventures saw the young hero hit the big screen in 2011’s The Adventures of Tintin, directed by Steven Spielberg. Given Microids work with Blacksad, it will be interesting to see how the team translates Tintin to the interactive medium.

[Source: Microids via Gematsu]