CORRECTION: This post previously, and inaccurately, stated that Nolan’s new film Tenet would be screened this summer. That is incorrect. Neither WB nor Epic have explicitly stated which of the director’s films will air this summer, just that it will be one of his more “iconic” movies. The post has been updated to reflect that fact.

Yesterday evening, Epic Games and Warner Bros. Pictures teamed up to unleash a brand-new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next film, Tenet. Interestingly, this new look at the visionary filmmaker’s new opus hit Fortnite first. But fans of The Dark Knight Trilogy director have even more to look forward to in the months ahead. A full screening of Nolan’s most “iconic films”will air in Fortnite for free this summer. The specifics, such as a date, time, and which movie, remain under wraps for now.

According to Geoff Keighley, the news of a full screening was announced during the trailer’s Fortnite event.

Just announced during the Tenet trailer premiere – Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to @FortniteGame this summer for a full length free screening for fans! pic.twitter.com/ZzmqvhYlpW — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 22, 2020

This upcoming event could very well prove one of Fortnite’s biggest to date. After all, concerts have proven quite successful. Recently, 27.7 million Fortnite players tuned in to watch rapper Travis Scott’s Astronomical performance. It’ll be interesting to see how many drop in to watch one of Nolan’s films free of charge. How many will hop into Fortnite for the first time, even? We’ll find out soon enough it seems.

Tenet is still on track to hit theaters on July 17th, according to the description on WB’s official YouTube page. Given the current state of the world, it’s a wonder the date hasn’t been shifted around as of yet.

See the complete trailer below:

John David Washington stars in Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi epic as a man armed with one word, Tenet. The fate of the world rests in his hands and those of his allies. But the fight cannot be fought in real-time. This incredible mission of international espionage takes place across time; not time travel, necessarily, but inversion.

