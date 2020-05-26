Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions hits the pitch later this summer. The PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions will release in Japan on August 27th. A day later on August 28th, the title will launch worldwide for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft shared news of the sports title’s release date in the following trailer:

Preorders for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions are currently live at retail and via Bandai Namco’s online store. According to the game’s Twitter page, a number of special editions are also available for preorder, though they’re exclusive to Europe.

The Deluxe Edition includes all of the following:

A copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or PC

Deluxe Edition Bonus (V-Jump Collaboration Uniform Set)

Character Pass (Nine DLC players)

Season Pass Bonus (New Champions Uniform Set)

For the Collector’s Edition, customers will receive the contents of the Deluxe Edition plus:

SteelBook

Tsubasa Ozora All Japan Youth Exclusive Master Stars Piece (28cm)

Rainbow Lamination Collectible Cards (Tsubasa, Mitsugi, Matsuyama, and Hyuga)

Art Board (310x285mm)

Embroidered Badges

The Champions Edition features:

A copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or PC

Deluxe Edition Bonus (V-Jump Collaboration Uniform Set)

Character Pass (Nine DLC players)

Season Pass Bonus (New Champions Uniform Set)

SteelBook

Customized Football jersey

Rainbow Lamination Collectible Cards (Tsubasa, Mitsugi, Matsuyama, and Hyuga)

Embroidered Badges

Finally, the Legends edition includes all of the above in addition to a fully customized foosball table (Rene Pierre). At the time of writing, the links provided in the aforementioned tweets aren’t functioning properly. As such, pricing details for these special versions of the title have not yet been shared. It also remains to be seen whether any of these editions will launch elsewhere in the world.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is an arcade football (soccer) action title inspired by Yōichi Takahashi’s Captain Tsubasa manga series. The franchise first made its way to the interactive medium with an NES adaptation in 1988. More than a dozen entries in the franchise have been released in the decades since then.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Gematsu]