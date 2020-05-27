The summer of disparate game announcements continues. After E3 exploded was mishandled, canceled due to COVID-19, and then failed to produce any kind of online digital show as a replacement, developers and publishers have taken it upon themselves to set their own announcement dates and schedules. Lining right up with when E3 2020 would have been had a pandemic and mismanagement not gotten in the way, Capcom apparently has some kind of Resident Evil announcement happening on June 10.

According to a notification sent to high-ranking Resident Evil ambassadors, they are being told to expect an announcement on June 10, 2020.

The text at the bottom of the image simply reads “A Resident Evil announcement will happen on June 10th, 2020.” Without any further details or hints, we’re only left to speculate about what Capcom could be announcing. Is it another Resident Evil remake? Will we finally get to see Resident Evil 8 after mountains of alleged leaks and rumors about the game?

Resident Evil 8 rumors have persisted as Capcom developed and released remakes of both Resident Evil 2 and 3. Rumors of a Resident Evil 4 remake have surfaced, though players seem ready for the next original chapter in the series. After all, Resident Evil 7 was released more than three years ago and Capcom’s been quiet about what might come next.

Even if Capcom’s been a box of secrets, that hasn’t stopped numerous rumors from coming out about the next game, allegedly called Village (with the VIll forming the Roman Numeral for 8). A June announcement would line up with reports earlier this year, and those same reports allege a 2021 cross-generation console release, along with PSVR support again (indicating that it will once again be in first-person view, like RE7).

The sheer number of leaks and rumors—whether ultimately correct or not—seem to indicate that there’s at least something in the works with the next Resident Evil, and we could be on our way to finding out what that is in just two weeks.

Of course, it could also be an announcement for a new Mastermind or Survivor in Resident Evil: Resistance, so perhaps best to temper your expectations for the time being.

