Just last month, developer Wales Interactive announced plans to release its macabre horror title Maid of Sker in June. Said plans have since changed, however. Maid of Sker will now come to the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on an unspecified date in July. The altered launch window will allow a simultaneous launch for the horror game’s digital and physical versions.

Maid of Sker Game Director, Richard Pring, shared the news in a press release this morning. In speaking on the decision behind the delay, Pring divulged the following: “The new date will enable Maid of Sker to launch simultaneously across digital and physical platforms, whilst also allowing for the team to fine-tune the macabre horror in Maid of Sker to its absolutely terrifying limits!”

With Maid of Sker, Wales Interactive set about crafting an experience steeped in Welsh folklore. This particular tale takes place in 1898 at the “notoriously macabre Sker Hotel.” Much of the story’s inspiration comes from folklore that centers on Elisabeth Williams, a woman whose father trapped her in a room in the 19th century. As the story goes, Elisabeth’s father wanted her to die from heartbreak.

The tale woven by Wales Interactive focuses on a family empire, one threatened by a supernatural mystery that haunts the hotel grounds. To make it out alive, players will need to rely upon the game’s “no-weapon survival” tactics. Remaining quiet and becoming adept at time management will prove equally integral. Silence should especially come in handy, considering Maid of Sker’s AI system is primarily based on 3D sound.

[Source: Wales Interactive via Gamasutra]