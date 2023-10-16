Sker Ritual Story Trailer Revealed for Welsh Co-op Horror Game

Wales Interactive has revealed the Sker Ritual story trailer ahead of the release date for the Welsh co-op horror spinoff.

Sker-y times ahead

The game is based on the evil ending of the single-player psychological horror game Maid of Sker, which was released in 2020. Sker Ritual’s round-based survival gameplay can be played solo or in co-op. The Sker Ritual story trailer shows off all manner of terrible things you’ll need to survive.

The Quiet Ones are back in this round-based survival FPS and spin-off to the award-winning British horror game, Maid of Sker. Face hordes of new and familiar enemies, supercharged elites with unique supernatural powers, upgradeable steam-punk weapons, interchangeable spine-chilling masks, and mysterious story objectives from the writing talent behind Maid of Sker, Battlefield 1, and Total War: Rome II.

Sker Ritual is designed for playing solo, or up to 4-players online. If you’re short of a teammate, Sker Island’s hordes’ intensity scales to the number of players.

The game was released in Early Access on Steam in October 2022 and currently sits at Mostly Positive on player reviews.

A PS4 & PS5 release date for Sker Ritual is still unconfirmed at this time, but can be wishlisted on the PS Store.