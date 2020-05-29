The horror stories from R.L. Stine’s classic children book series will soon become explorable in the survival horror title, Goosebumps: Dead of Night. Cosmic Forces is developing the project, which launches this summer on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. As of writing, the developer has yet to unveil a specific release date.

Check out the announcement trailer below for a tease of the terror that awaits in Goosebumps: Dead of Night:

A synopsis on the game’s official website describes Goosebumps: Dead of Night as an experience replete with “suspenseful and terror-packed gameplay.” This adaptation sees antagonist Slappy the Dummy escaping from the pages of Goosebumps. After reuniting with his family of Monsters, he devises a plan to set loose every Goosebumps monster so they may unleash havoc on the world. Naturally, players must restore order before things get too far out of hand.

To succeed on this front, players will need to return Slappy to the pages of Stine’s book by solving myriad puzzles and outsmarting the various Goosebumps monsters that roam about. Outwitting the creatures won’t translate to facing them head-on, though. When exploring and trying to solve puzzles, it seems hiding will be the best course of action if a monster gets close.

Hunting down missing Goosebumps pages is only the beginning of what Goosebumps: Dead of Night has in store. To truly defeat Slappy, players will find themselves maneuvering around a “twisted and overgrown conservatory” to find Dr. Brewer and scramble atop Tesla’s Tower.

This isn’t Goosebumps‘ first video game outing. In 2015, Goosebumps: The Game launched for last-gen and current-gen platforms. It served as a prequel tale to the movie that same year.

[Source: Cosmic Forces via IGN]