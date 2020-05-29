A new studio from Dontnod Entertainment, the group behind Life is Strange and Vampyr, is opening in Montréal, Canada. The team plans to begin hiring soon, in an effort to fill up staff that can begin work on a new project. What said project will entail currently remains under wraps. Thus, it’s unclear whether the Montréal studio will work on a sequel to an existing IP or develop an entirely new IP.

Dontnod shared the news in a press release, which features a statement from CEO Oskar Guilbert. The CEO’s statement reads as follows (via Gematsu):

We are delighted to share our plans of expansion with the opening of this new office in Montreal, completing the talented team working out of Paris. Our goal is to create video games as close as possible to our community’s expectations. With this new international team, we will be able to envision even more ambitious titles and keep writing wonderful stories for our players.

The subsidiary based in Montréal counts as Dontnod Entertainment”s second studio overall; the other is headquartered in Paris, France. Dontnod was founded over a decade ago in 2008. While the ironically forgettable Remember Me is indeed the company’s first project, it is by no means its most well known. That honor instead belongs to Life is Strange, an episodic adventure steeped in teenage angst that went on to win several awards.

Since Life is Strange made waves, Dontnod has produced the action-RPG Vampyr, subsequent Life is Strange adventures, and currently remains hard at work on Twin Mirror and Tell Me Why. The latter will launch sometime this year as an Xbox One and PC exclusive.

[Source: Dontnod Entertainment via Gematsu]