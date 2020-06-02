PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 2, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Hotel R’n’R ($19.99)

PS4 Games

Atomicrops ($14.99)

Best of 2019 – Merge Games (Sparklite & Stranded Sails) ($29.99)

BioShock 2 Remastered ($19.99)

BioShock Remastered ($19.99)

Borderlands Legendary Collection ($49.99)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling ($14.99)

The Demon Rush: Legends Corrupt ($29.99)

Genetic Disaster ($14.99)

Golf With Your Friends ($19.99)

Good Dog, Bad Dog ($24.99)

High Speed Bundle – Merge Games (HoPiKo & Sublevel Zero)($15.99)

Let’s Sing 2020 ($44.99)

Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition ($77.99)

Little Misfortune ($19.99)

Many Faces ($4.99)

Moonlighter: Complete Edition ($23.99)

Paladins Dragon Rider Pack (14.99)

PongQuest ($14.99)

Racing Bros (Free)

Shantae and the Seven Sirens ($29.99)

Skelattack ($19.99)

Strawberry Vinegar ($9.99)

Those Who Remain ($19.99)

