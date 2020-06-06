Yesterday, screenshots purportedly from a Yager-developed PC build of Dead Island 2 appeared online, and just as people were questioning their authenticity, a number of videos from the same 2015 build cropped up on YouTube and they certainly look real.

At the time of this writing, the videos are still up so we’ll embed them here. We don’t know when/if they’ll be removed so we’re adding a screenshot gallery below for your perusal.









Dead Island 2‘s development story is complicated, to say the least. Spec Ops: The Line studio Yager Development pitched the game to Deep Silver in 2012 after Techland decided to work on Dying Light. The sequel made an appearance in Sony’s E3 2014 presser and gamescom 2014, with a release window of Q2 2015. However, in July 2015, Deep Silver and Yager parted ways.

“Our team is made of the best creative minds and tech specialists, who all share a common identity,” Yager said of the split. “The team worked with enthusiasm to take Dead Island 2 to a new level of quality. However, Yager and Deep Silver’s respective visions of the project fell out of alignment, which led to the decision that has been made.”

Yager subsequently filed for insolvency.

We haven’t heard much about Dead Island 2 since then, with the exception of Deep Silver confirming every now and then that the game is still in development. After changing hands at least twice, Dead Island 2 is now with Homefront: The Revolution developer, Dambuster Studios. The game is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

