Another horror adventure has been announced for VR devices. Fast Travel Games is developing Wraith: The Oblivion – Aftermath, a game set in the same universe as the Paradox Interactive-owned role-playing games, World of Darkness. No specific platforms have been named as of yet, but Fast Travel Games hinted Wraith: The Oblivion – Aftermath will launch across “all major VR platforms.” Presumably, this includes PlayStation VR.

In announcing the news, the horror title’s developer unleashed a first look teaser trailer. It’s rather brief, but certainly seems to set the bone-chilling mood. Check it out in the video below:

The brief trailer teases a house of horror, a huge mansion wherein something incredibly “vicious and cruel” once occurred. Apparently, whatever terror lies within even haunts the dead. The video features little in the way of concrete story details, but it seems the player-character has long been trapped inside the mansion. A statement from World of Darkness‘ Brand Manager, Sean Greaney, suggests players will be “assuming the perspective of a monster.” Either way, more information in this regard is bound to surface in the coming months, given that a gameplay reveal is slated to go live sometime in August.

According to Upload VR, Fast Travel Games cites Alien: Isolation and Amnesia: The Dark Descent as key inspirations for its work with Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. Suffice it to say, this trek through the World of Darkness may indeed prove nightmarish.

The World of Darkness has been translated elsewhere, too, namely in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, which will receive a sequel sometime in 2020.

[Source: Fast Travel Games via Upload VR]