Something seems to be rumbling in the world of Crash Bandicoot. Rumors and apparent hints have been circulating for several months, but a merchandise leak may help put things into perspective. A whole host of previously unrevealed merchandise recently hit an online store, Blackfire.eu, indicating Activision may soon reveal a new Crash Bandicoot entry. Naturally, many a fan believes today’s PS5 event could play host to such news.

Twitter user Wario64 spotted the merch listings on Blackfire’s website. The merch itself includes nearly everything a Crash fan could want brandished with the bandicoot’s iconic furry visage. From mugs, socks, and scarfs to snap backs, keychains, and beanies, these listings seem to have it all. Wario64 shared a screenshot of the various featured items from Blackfire in the tweet linked below:

As of writing, the merchandise pictured above no longer appears on the Blackfire website, suggesting someone hit the green light prematurely. Might this further point to a forthcoming game reveal as many fans are hoping? Nothing is beyond the realm of possibility, especially considering the way things have gone for Activision-related rumors of late.

Most notably, a known insider reported Activision has another Crash remaster in the works, alongside a brand-new PvP Crash game. In this very same report, the insider spoke of remasters for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Modern Warfare 2, both of which have since been unveiled. Perhaps the bandicoot will soon rise again, too? Hopefully, the speculation will come to an end soon.

[Source: Blackfire.eu via Wario64 on Twitter]