Star Wars: Rogue One writer, Garry Whitta, has confirmed his involvement with Square Enix’s PlayStation 5 console exclusive, Project Athia (working title). The mysterious title by Luminous Productions was briefly teased during the PS5 reveal event and while Square Enix didn’t share much else, we were told that Project Athia is being “exclusively designed” for the PS5.

Whitta tweeted:

Really proud to reveal that I led a crack team of A-list writers from the worlds of film, tv, games, and fantasy literature who helped create this immense new universe for @SquareEnix. Can’t wait for you to see and learn more. Stay tuned. #ProjectAthia https://t.co/tR1ObQEjGE — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 11, 2020

Whitta didn’t reveal who the writing team comprises of but we’ll find out in due course and will keep our readers posted.

An official description of the title reads:

In a a world not her own, where resolve will be tested, truths will be questioned and devotions will be doubted, she will rise.

“Project Athia is the culmination of our philosophy here at Luminous Productions to create completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuse together the latest technologies with art,” director Takeshi Aramaki told the PlayStation Blog . “With PS5, our vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia players can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay. Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure – it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding.”

Project Athia will also release on PC.