Bounty Battle is a 2D fighting game from developer Dark Screen Games and publisher Merge Games (Dungeon of the Endless). This isn’t your typical indie title, however. Bounty Battle features quite the impressive roster, exclusively comprised of heroes from other indie games. The 2D fighter will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One next month on July 16th.

Players will get to assume the role of characters from Axiom Verge, Darkest Dungeon, Dead Cells, Guacamelee! and several others in this inventive new brawler. Get a glimpse at what Bounty Battle has on offer in the “Roster Trailer” linked below:

The Bounty Games roster borrows indie heroes from a total of 22 different games. A complete list of the various titles appears as follows, courtesy of Merge Games via Gematsu:

Awesomenauts

Axiom Verge

Battle Chasers Nightwar

Blocks that Matter

Blubber Busters

Darkest Dungeon

Dead Cells

Death’s Gambit

Doko Roko

EITR

Flinthook

Guacamelee!

Jotun

Nuclear Throne

Oddmar

Owlboy

Pankapu

Ruin of the Reckless

SteamWorld Dig

Super Comboman

The Bug Butcher

Tower of Samsara

From these 22 titles, the team at Dark Screen Games extracted 30 fighters for Bounty Battle. Every character will come with their “Minion companion,” in addition to a set of special abilities. The 2D fighter’s various levels, of which there are 16, also took inspiration from a number of the indie projects featured. Players will have the option to experience all of the above in up to four-player co-op.

Additionally, Bounty Battle is said to include a number of gameplay modes, such as Challenge, Tournament, Tutorial, and Versus. Players should further expect to have access to a Training Room for practice.

