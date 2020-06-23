PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 23, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Coaster ($7.49)
PS4 Games
- Alpha Invasion ($9.99)
- Arcade Archives Naughty Boy ($7.99)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – Launch Bundle ($39.99)
- Bowling ($9.99)
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters ($14.99)
- The Coma 2 Soundtrack ($3.99)
- Edna and Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition ($19.99)
- The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)
- The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition ($59.99)
- Little Town Hero ($24.99)
- Mad Runner ($6.99)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 ($19.99)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 ($19.99)
- Octonaut ($6.99)
- Radio Squid ($4.99)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer ($14.99)
- Ultracore ($22.99)