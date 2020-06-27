(Note: the image above is from an older title)

Prominent YouTuber TheXclusiveAce has shared information about this year’s Call of Duty that appears to have been leaked by a QA tester because the source reportedly had access to gameplay and video footage, among other things. Interestingly, TheXclusiveAce has now made his video private, presumably after receiving a notice from Actvision, who is known for promptly taking leaks down and punishing leakers.

Nevertheless, Charlie INTEL managed to compile a bullet-point summary of the video, which you can check out below (verbatim):

2020 game is in fact set during Cold War era

Game is “actually in a good state” with “MP maps almost done”

Campaign is in “fully playable state” but not all animations are complete yet

There will be a new map for Warzone with 2020 game, and [TheXclusiveAce] says he has seen an “overview of the new Warzone map”

Standard Mini-Map is back, similar to previous Call of Duty games prior to Modern Warfare

Even with standard mini-map back, there is also a compass (which was introduced in Modern Warfare)

Swimming mechanic returns, and there will be water in MP maps alongside water in the new “Warzone map.”

Unlimited sprint is back.

No interact doors in regular. Mechanic stays in Warzone.

10 MP maps are apparently developed so far, more probably in works. Treyarch style maps. One map is “very small” and a boat on the Black Sea “Tank” – which is the map that was shown in the leaked gameplay earlier

No Specialists, but a Field Upgrade-like feature returning.

He says that you get one piece from equipment to choose from.

Scorestreaks will return.

There is NO Dead Silence in the game at this time. It’s not a perk. He cannot confirm how footstep audio is right now.

150 Health (similar to Black Ops 4) but has auto-heal.

Create-A-Class is “unique.” Hybrid between Pick-10 and classic. No Gunsmith.

6v6 is standard player count. There is no Gunfight mode.

There is “apparently a mode” in MP that takes place on various sections of the new Warzone map.

New Warzone map apparently takes place in Russia.

Previous rumors suggest that Call of Duty 2020‘s reveal has been pushed to at least August due to the ongoing pandemic and recent unrest in the United States, so it looks like it’ll be a while before any of this information is confirmed. Until then, take everything with a grain of salt.

[Source: TheXclusiveAce]