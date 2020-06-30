In April, despite coronavirus concerns, EGX 2020 organizers announced the on-site show in London would run from September 17th to September 20th. Such plans have since been cast aside in favor of an all-digital event. Thanks to a partnership with PAX Online, EGX Digital will run for nine days from September 12th to September 20th. The EGX Digital event aims to provide free content for 24 hours per day, across all nine days. These ambitions will be achieved courtesy of help from several media outlets–Dicebreaker, Eurogamer, Rock, Paper, Shotgun, US gamer, and VG247.

Regardless of the circumstances, the goal of EGX Digital is that of giving fans access to the things they love. As such, according to VG247, expect competitive gaming events, access to a wide variety of indie games, developer sessions, panels, playable titles, as well as online meet and greets.

The festivities are still being sponsored by Virgin Media, EGX Event Director David Lilley noted in a statement. While the current climate has altered EGX plans quite dramatically, Lilley went on to tease that fans can look forward to an “epic virtual gaming experience.” Additional information about EGX Digital should go live in the weeks ahead.

Other digital-only events are on the horizon, as well. Come July 12th, Ubisoft will stream its fully digital Ubisoft Forward showcase, which is set to include updates and new game reveals. On August 22nd, WB Games will participate in the DC FanDome experience. According to a Eurogamer report, this DC-centric showing is where WB Games Montréal and Rocksteady Studios plan to announce their long-rumored projects.

[Source: EGX via VG247]