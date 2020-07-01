Asobo Studio’s highly acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence has hit an impressive new sales milestone. The title now sits at a whopping one million copies sold worldwide, according to the latest sales update.

The studio shared the news on social media in the following celebratory Twitter post:

We’re thrilled to announce that A Plague Tale: Innocence has sold over a million copies worldwide! This wouldn’t have been possible without our community and we’d like to thank every one of you for supporting the game and @AsoboStudio ! pic.twitter.com/YQacwAemIo — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) July 1, 2020

Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive released A Plague Tale: Innocence last year. It quickly garnered accolades for its incredible story and rather inventive gameplay mechanics. A Plague Tale contributed to Focus Home Interactive’s success last year, too. In fact, by October 2019, a few months after the launch of A Plague Tale and a few other titles, the publisher reported a “record performance.”

Reportedly, Asobo Studio has already begun work on a sequel to its hit adventure. If true, A Plague Tale’s alleged follow-up could launch as early as 2022. As of writing, however, there exists no confirmation that such a production is currently underway at the French developer. When questioned about the rumor last year, a Focus Home Interactive statement simply noted the publisher intends to continue promoting A Plague Tale: Innocence. As evidenced by the sales figures, such support is working wonders.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is available now across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: A Plague Tale on Twitter]