Even before The Last of Us Part II hit store shelves last month, there existed an uncomfortable amount of vitriol in the online discourse surrounding it. Such vitriol hit a fever pitch once release day came and went, however. Laura Bailey, the actor who plays Abby, recently shared a series of incredibly disturbing posts she’s received. Many of the messages in question feature death threats, slurs, and other forms of harrassment. Creative Director and Naughty Dog VP Neil Druckmann also shared a host of similar messages that he’s been the subject of. Naughty Dog has since released a statement condemning the online abuse.

Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast. Their safety is our top priority, but we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse. pic.twitter.com/eoq4t1ITnh — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 5, 2020

This should go without saying, but the level of hate being spewed at the developers and cast is unacceptable. That some folks feel the urge to threaten and harass those who worked on a game they didn’t like is nothing short of reprehensible. Not to mention it muddies the discourse for those who do have legitimate criticisms about Part II and want to have meaningful discussions with others. Hopefully, such behavior will soon come to an end and the discussion can begin to resemble something far more respectable and safe, particularly for those on the receiving end of the vitriol.

The Last of Us Part II is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Naughty Dog on Twitter]

[Editor’s Note: PlayStation LifeStyle does not tolerate anyone condoning the threats, abuse, and harassment that Naughty Dog and the cast of The Last of Us Part II have received. We welcome meaningful discourse and discussion, but resorting to toxic and abusive behaviors—or justifying the disgusting behavior coming from others—is grounds for us to show you the door.]