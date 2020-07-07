July 7th each year is Bungie Day, a Bungie community holiday founded on the studio’s love of the number 7 (7/7). It was started by the community, but Bungie itself picked up on it to continue celebrating the people who come together to play its games. This year’s Bungie Day celebration kicks off the latest Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph event, a yearly rally of content and rewards for the community to close out the current year before the new expansion launches in September.

There’s a lot happening today, so let’s try to break everything down.

New Bungie Store Additions

There are a few critical times each year when a bunch of new items get added to the Bungie Store. One of those days is always Bungie Day, and this year adds tricorn cuff-links, a Bungie Day 2020 shirt, Shaxx plush, and perhaps most importantly, Destiny masks… so you can make sure to wear a damn mask if you go out in public. One is a black mask with the Destiny tricorn on one side, while the other features a grey and black Vanguard pattern.

All purchases support the Bungie Foundation and will get players a pretty awesome new emblem.

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020

The Moments of Triumph 2020 are live, and this year’s celebration is a big one, considering the massive changes that are coming—and leaving—when the Beyond Light expansion launches this fall. With multiple locations and activities leaving the game to make room for the new content, Bungie is using this year’s Moments of Triumph as a kind of “last hurrah,” sending them off into the great unknown by encouraging players to enjoy them for the next couple of months.

As usual, players can earn the ability to purchase an exclusive Moments of Triumph shirt, along with getting a bunch of other in-game rewards like emblems and a new Title. Note that some of the Triumphs required for the title will not be available until Solstice of Heroes on August 11th.

This year’s Moments of Triumph also brings back five older Raids—ones that will be leaving when the new expansion hits—and players can earn the ability to purchase an exclusive Raid ring for completing all five of them.

Leviathan

Eater of Worlds

Spire of Stars

Crown of Sorrow

Scourge of the Past

Rewards are now uncapped, so players can farm the Raids for loot as much as they want without hitting the usual weekly lockout.

There’s a lot more to discover in-game too, secrets that Bungie doesn’t put in its news posts and on social media, so it’s worth hopping into the game to see what’s changed, like the arrival (hey, it’s the name of the Season) of even more Pyramid ships to multiple destinations. Remember back when I was saying Titan was a goner? It’s much bigger than that.

Destiny Update 2.9.1 Patch Notes

Today’s daily reset brought about Destiny update 2.9.1, which, in addition to launching the Moments of Triumph and a couple of new Exotic quests, brings a number of bug fixes and adjustments.

ACTIVITIES

Contact Public Event

Fixed an issue where players could collect and deposit 15 motes prior to unlocking the Umbral Mastery II gift on the Prismatic Recaster.

Trials

Increased Glimmer rewards in Trials of Osiris.

Nightmare Hunts

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Hunts could grant more Season of Arrivals rewards than intended.

Raids

The following raids no longer have weekly reward limits from main encounters: Leviathan Eater of Worlds Spire of Stars Crown of Sorrow Scourge of the Past

Note: Secret Chests will continue to have weekly lockouts

Secret Chests will continue to have weekly lockouts All armor from the above listed Featured Raids has been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap.

Last Wish and Garden of Salvation raid weapons and armor have been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Investment

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Hitters Triumph was not properly tracking which Contact event bosses had been defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Season of the Worthy Rank Stat Tracker was not appearing properly.

Pursuits

Fixed an issue where players had the Guardian Games quest in their inventory well after Titans completely dominated the event. Hunters are still pretty sad about it.

Fixed an issue where there was inconsistent use of weapon and ammo types in High-Stakes Heist quest steps.

Fixed an issue where Seraph weapons were not counting towards Sleeper Simulant catalyst quest progression.

Weapons

Fixed a rare crash with Anarchy.

Fixed an issue with Umbral Enhancements III that was preventing Cold Denial and Falling Guillotine from getting an additional trait.

Fixed an issue with Vortex Frame Swords where the Heavy attack wasn’t ending properly over the network.

Fixed an issue where various Season of Arrivals weapons are missing collections entries.

Armor

Fixed an issue that was preventing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods from having a chance to be purchasable on Banshee-44.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from purchasing the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44.

Other

Added the ability for Season of Arrivals armor to use Charged with Light mods from Season of Dawn.

Corrected some incorrect armor mod icons for several Season of Arrivals mods.

Corrected incorrect perk descriptions for two Season of Arrivals mods – Reactive Pulse (formerly Font of Light) and Radiant Light – to correctly match their functionality.

Added the Season of Arrivals mod socket to the pieces of the EDZ destination armor set that did not have them.

The Unstoppable Pulse Rifles artifact mod will no longer cause non-Pulse Rifle damage to stagger Unstoppable Champions while aiming down sights of a Pulse Rifle.

The Rival Warlock Ghost Shell from Guardian Games will now show Ghost Projections.

Fixed an issue where the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle mod icon was displaying a Scout Rifle.

Fixed a bug that affected aim assistance when shooting through Barricades using Citan’s Ramparts.

UI/UX

Eververse

The header for the Flair section of Eververse now displays the correct text.

Controller Remapping



Updated the description for “Toggle Sprint.

Xûr

Updated description of Exotic Engrams on Xûr, as players may now purchase more than one on a given a week using an Exotic Cypher.

Subtitles



Fixed an issue where subtitles for Season of Arrivals Drifter dialogue could misgender players as “brother” even when using female character.

MISC.

General

Adjusted Strike weekly bounty pool for the Seasonal focus.

Scorn, Cabal, Vex, and Fallen variations should no longer appear during Season of Arrivals.

Fixed an issue where the first sleeper node “CB.NAV/RUN.()Dynamo.Approach.Arch” was not appearing for players attempting to complete the Nascent Dawn Exotic quest.

New Bungie Foundation Emblem

There’s a brand new Bungie Foundation emblem available for players who donate $25 or more, as well as an exclusive Ghost shell available in Eververse, with all proceeds from the sale going to the iPads for Kids Program.

Bungie is also celebrating Bungie Day on social media by having both a Guardian fashion contest and an art contest, inviting the community to show off their creativity.

